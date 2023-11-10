On Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT, Enterprise High School will host Daphne High School in a clash between 7A teams.

Daphne vs. Enterprise Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Enterprise, AL

Enterprise, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Coffee County Games This Week

University Charter School at Elba High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Elba, AL

Elba, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Baldwin County Games This Week

Beauregard High School at Gulf Shores High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 10

6:55 PM CT on November 10 Location: Gulf Shores, AL

Gulf Shores, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Bessemer City High School at Spanish Fort High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Spanish Fort, AL

Spanish Fort, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Michael Catholic High School at Handley High School