Dadeville High School plays at Thomasville High School on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT, in 3A action.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dadeville vs. Thomasville Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Thomasville, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Clarke County Games This Week

Jackson Academy at Lowndes Academy

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Lowndesboro, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Vincent Middle-High School at Clarke County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Grove Hill, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Tallapoosa County Games This Week

Lanier High School at Benjamin Russell High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Alexander City, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.