Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Dadeville High School vs. Thomasville High School Game - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Dadeville High School plays at Thomasville High School on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT, in 3A action.
Dadeville vs. Thomasville Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Thomasville, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Clarke County Games This Week
Jackson Academy at Lowndes Academy
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Lowndesboro, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vincent Middle-High School at Clarke County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Grove Hill, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Tallapoosa County Games This Week
Lanier High School at Benjamin Russell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Alexander City, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
