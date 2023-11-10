In 6A action on Friday, November 10, Clay-Chalkville High School will host Cullman High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Cullman vs. Clay-Chalkville Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: CUllman, AL

CUllman, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

