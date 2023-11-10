Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Corner High School vs. Randolph School Game - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT, Randolph School will host Corner High School in a clash between 4A teams.
Corner vs. Randolph School Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Madison County Games This Week
Buckhorn High School at Mountain Brook High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Mountain Brook, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mae Jemison High School at Parker High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bob Jones High School at Hewitt-Trussville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Trussville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hoover High School at James Clemens High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Hoover, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Madison Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Madison, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Grove High School at Westminster Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Walker County Games This Week
Oakman High School at Mars Hill Bible School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Priceville High School at Dora High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
- Location: DORA, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
