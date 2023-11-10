Is there high school football on the docket this week in Clay County, Alabama? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.

    • Clay County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

    UMS-Wright Preparatory School at Central High School of Clay County

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Lineville, AL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

