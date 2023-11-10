Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Chilton County, Alabama today? We have what you need below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Chilton County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Prattville High School at Chilton County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Clanton, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.