There is a clash between 4A teams in Oneonta, AL on Friday, November 10 (starting at 7:00 PM CT), with Oneonta High School hosting Brooks High School.

Brooks vs. Oneonta Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Oneonta, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Blount County Games This Week

North Sand Mountain High School at Locust Fork High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Locust Fork, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at J B Pennington High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Blountsville, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Piedmont High School at J B Pennington High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Blountsville, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Susan Moore High School at Geraldine High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Geraldine, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Collinsville High School at Southeastern High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Remlap, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Lauderdale County Games This Week

Florence High School at Thompson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Alabaster, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakman High School at Mars Hill Bible School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Florence, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School - Florence at Cherokee County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Centre, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fayette County High School at Lauderdale County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Rogersville, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Aliceville High School at Lexington High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Lexington, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Shoals Christian School at Lynn High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Lynn, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

