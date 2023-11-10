Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Bibb County, Alabama this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Alabama This Week

  • Etowah County
  • Marengo County
  • Macon County
  • Barbour County
  • Marion County
  • Cullman County
  • Montgomery County
  • Lawrence County
  • Colbert County
  • Lamar County

    • Bibb County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

    West Blocton High School at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Montgomery, AL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.