In 5A action on Friday, November 10, Gulf Shores High School will host Beauregard High School at 6:55 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Beauregard vs. Gulf Shores Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 6:55 PM CT
  • Location: Gulf Shores, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Baldwin County Games This Week

Daphne High School at Enterprise High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Enterprise, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bessemer City High School at Spanish Fort High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Spanish Fort, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Michael Catholic High School at Handley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Roanoke, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Lee County Games This Week

Autauga Academy at Glenwood School

  • Game Time: 7:50 PM ET on November 9
  • Location: Smiths Station, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Dale Academy at Lee-Scott Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Auburn, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

