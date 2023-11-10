Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Baldwin County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Baldwin County, Alabama today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Baldwin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Satsuma High School at Robertsdale High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Robertsdale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairhope High School at Baldwin County High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Bay Minette, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
