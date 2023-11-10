The Auburn Tigers (0-1) battle the SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Auburn vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Auburn Stats Insights

Last season, the Tigers had a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.1% lower than the 46.0% of shots the Lions' opponents made.

Auburn had an 11-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.0% from the field.

The Tigers were the 117th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Lions ranked 201st.

Last year, the Tigers averaged only 3.2 fewer points per game (72.8) than the Lions gave up (76.0).

Auburn went 10-3 last season when scoring more than 76.0 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Auburn Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Auburn performed better in home games last season, averaging 75.1 points per game, compared to 70.9 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively the Tigers were better at home last year, surrendering 64.4 points per game, compared to 70.9 in away games.

When playing at home, Auburn sunk 0.2 fewer threes per game (6.5) than on the road (6.7). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (31.3%) compared to when playing on the road (31.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Auburn Upcoming Schedule