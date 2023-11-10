How to Watch Auburn vs. SE Louisiana on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Auburn Tigers (0-1) battle the SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
Auburn vs. SE Louisiana Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network+
Auburn Stats Insights
- Last season, the Tigers had a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.1% lower than the 46.0% of shots the Lions' opponents made.
- Auburn had an 11-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.0% from the field.
- The Tigers were the 117th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Lions ranked 201st.
- Last year, the Tigers averaged only 3.2 fewer points per game (72.8) than the Lions gave up (76.0).
- Auburn went 10-3 last season when scoring more than 76.0 points.
Auburn Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Auburn performed better in home games last season, averaging 75.1 points per game, compared to 70.9 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively the Tigers were better at home last year, surrendering 64.4 points per game, compared to 70.9 in away games.
- When playing at home, Auburn sunk 0.2 fewer threes per game (6.5) than on the road (6.7). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (31.3%) compared to when playing on the road (31.6%).
Auburn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Baylor
|L 88-82
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|11/10/2023
|SE Louisiana
|-
|Neville Arena
|11/16/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|Barclays Center
|11/21/2023
|Alabama A&M
|-
|Neville Arena
