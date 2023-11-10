Friday's college basketball slate includes five games with ASUN teams in play. Among those games is the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles taking on the USC Trojans.

ASUN Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Fairfield Stags at Lipscomb Bisons 12:00 PM ET, Friday, November 10 - Stetson Hatters at South Florida Bulls 4:00 PM ET, Friday, November 10 - Chattanooga Mocs at Austin Peay Governors 7:00 PM ET, Friday, November 10 - Denver Pioneers at North Alabama Lions 7:00 PM ET, Friday, November 10 - Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at USC Trojans 10:00 PM ET, Friday, November 10 Pac-12 Network

