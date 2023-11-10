On Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT, T.R. Miller High School will host Anniston High School.

Anniston vs. T.R. Miller Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Brewton, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Escambia County Games This Week

Flomaton High School at Wellborn High School

  • Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Anniston, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

W.S. Neal High School at Randolph County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Wedowee, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Calhoun County Games This Week

Pleasant Valley High School at Pisgah High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Pisgah, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Piedmont High School at J B Pennington High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Blountsville, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Athens High School at Oxford High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Oxford, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

