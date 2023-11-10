Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Aliceville High School vs. Lexington High School Game - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT, Lexington High School will host Aliceville High School in a game between 2A teams.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Aliceville vs. Lexington Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Lexington, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Lauderdale County Games This Week
Florence High School at Thompson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Alabaster, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakman High School at Mars Hill Bible School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School - Florence at Cherokee County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Centre, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fayette County High School at Lauderdale County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Rogersville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brooks High School at Oneonta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Oneonta, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shoals Christian School at Lynn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Lynn, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Pickens County Games This Week
Phil Campbell High School at Gordo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Gordo, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pickens County High School at Addison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Addison, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
