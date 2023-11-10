Alabama vs. Indiana State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) and the Indiana State Sycamores (1-0) hit the court at Coleman Coliseum on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The matchup has no line set.
Alabama vs. Indiana State Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
- Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Venue: Coleman Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Alabama Betting Records & Stats
- Alabama won 21 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.
- Indiana State's .710 ATS win percentage (22-9-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Alabama's .618 mark (21-13-0 ATS Record).
Alabama vs. Indiana State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Alabama
|81.8
|161.1
|68.3
|137.9
|149.2
|Indiana State
|79.3
|161.1
|69.6
|137.9
|146.2
Additional Alabama Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Crimson Tide averaged 12.2 more points per game (81.8) than the Sycamores gave up (69.6).
- When Alabama totaled more than 69.6 points last season, it went 17-5 against the spread and 24-1 overall.
Alabama vs. Indiana State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Alabama
|21-13-0
|15-19-0
|Indiana State
|22-9-0
|15-16-0
Alabama vs. Indiana State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Alabama
|Indiana State
|15-0
|Home Record
|11-4
|9-3
|Away Record
|7-6
|9-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|10-3-0
|6-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-3-0
|89.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|80.3
|73.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|77.7
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-7-0
|4-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-8-0
