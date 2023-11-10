Alabama State vs. Iowa: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) host the Alabama State Hornets (0-1) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Peacock. There is no line set for the game.
Alabama State vs. Iowa Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Peacock
- Where: Iowa City, Iowa
- Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Hornets Betting Records & Stats
- Alabama State and its opponent combined to go over the point total six out of 27 times last season.
- Against the spread, the Hornets were 12-15-0 last year.
- Alabama State (12-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 46.4% of the time, two% less often than Iowa (13-15-0) last year.
Alabama State vs. Iowa Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Iowa
|80.1
|143.4
|74.7
|147.3
|149.6
|Alabama State
|63.3
|143.4
|72.6
|147.3
|140.3
Additional Alabama State Insights & Trends
- The Hornets scored 11.4 fewer points per game last year (63.3) than the Hawkeyes gave up (74.7).
- Alabama State put together a 1-1 ATS record and a 2-1 overall record last season in games it scored more than 74.7 points.
Alabama State vs. Iowa Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Iowa
|13-15-0
|15-13-0
|Alabama State
|12-15-0
|6-21-0
Alabama State vs. Iowa Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Iowa
|Alabama State
|14-3
|Home Record
|5-5
|4-7
|Away Record
|2-18
|11-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-5-0
|2-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-10-0
|89.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|66.3
|69.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|61.7
|10-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|1-8-0
|4-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-12-0
