The Alabama State Hornets (0-1) play the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. This clash will start at 8:00 PM ET on Peacock.

Alabama State vs. Iowa Game Information

Alabama State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Ashton McClelland: PTS, 0 REB, AST, STL, BLK
  • Antonio Madlock: 11.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jordan O'Neal: 8.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Alex Anderson: 9.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Isaiah Range: 14 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Iowa Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kris Murray: 20.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Filip Rebraca: 14.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Tony Perkins: 12.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Payton Sandfort: 10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Connor McCaffery: 6.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

Alabama State vs. Iowa Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Iowa Rank Iowa AVG Alabama State AVG Alabama State Rank
16th 80.1 Points Scored 63.3 345th
306th 74.7 Points Allowed 72.6 254th
65th 33.7 Rebounds 32.6 117th
30th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 10.4 35th
104th 8 3pt Made 6 315th
12th 16.5 Assists 9.9 353rd
15th 9.5 Turnovers 12.7 265th

