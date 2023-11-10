The Alabama State Hornets (0-1) face the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Peacock.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa vs. Alabama State matchup.

Alabama State vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama State vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa Moneyline Alabama State Moneyline BetMGM Iowa (-32.5) 160.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Iowa (-32.5) 160.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama State vs. Iowa Betting Trends (2022-23)

Alabama State compiled a 12-15-0 record against the spread last season.

Iowa won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

A total of 15 Hawkeyes games last season went over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.