The Alabama State Hornets (0-1) go up against the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Peacock.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Alabama State vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: Peacock

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Alabama State Stats Insights

The Hornets shot at a 37.7% clip from the field last season, 9.7 percentage points below the 47.4% shooting opponents of the Hawkeyes averaged.

Alabama State went 2-0 when it shot higher than 47.4% from the field.

The Hornets were the 117th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Hawkeyes finished 30th.

The Hornets put up an average of 63.3 points per game last year, 11.4 fewer points than the 74.7 the Hawkeyes gave up.

Alabama State put together a 2-1 record last season in games it scored more than 74.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama State Home & Away Comparison

Alabama State averaged 66.3 points per game at home last season, and 61.7 on the road.

The Hornets conceded 65.5 points per game at home last season, and 77 on the road.

Alabama State sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (5.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.9%) than on the road (31.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama State Upcoming Schedule