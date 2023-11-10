How to Watch Alabama State vs. Iowa on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Alabama State Hornets (0-1) go up against the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Peacock.
Alabama State vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: Peacock
Alabama State Stats Insights
- The Hornets shot at a 37.7% clip from the field last season, 9.7 percentage points below the 47.4% shooting opponents of the Hawkeyes averaged.
- Alabama State went 2-0 when it shot higher than 47.4% from the field.
- The Hornets were the 117th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Hawkeyes finished 30th.
- The Hornets put up an average of 63.3 points per game last year, 11.4 fewer points than the 74.7 the Hawkeyes gave up.
- Alabama State put together a 2-1 record last season in games it scored more than 74.7 points.
Alabama State Home & Away Comparison
- Alabama State averaged 66.3 points per game at home last season, and 61.7 on the road.
- The Hornets conceded 65.5 points per game at home last season, and 77 on the road.
- Alabama State sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (5.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.9%) than on the road (31.9%).
Alabama State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|L 69-59
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/10/2023
|@ Iowa
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/14/2023
|Oglethorpe
|-
|Dunn-Oliver Acadome
|11/17/2023
|@ Memphis
|-
|FedExForum
