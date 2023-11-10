How to Watch Alabama vs. Indiana State on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Indiana State Sycamores (1-0) battle the No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Alabama vs. Indiana State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network+
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Alabama Stats Insights
- The Crimson Tide made 44.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Sycamores allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
- Alabama had a 19-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.6% from the field.
- The Crimson Tide were the top rebounding team in college basketball. The Sycamores finished 192nd.
- Last year, the Crimson Tide averaged 81.8 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 69.6 the Sycamores gave up.
- Alabama had a 24-1 record last season when putting up more than 69.6 points.
Alabama Home & Away Comparison
- Alabama posted 89.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 15.8 points per contest.
- The Crimson Tide surrendered 65 points per game at home last year, compared to 69 when playing on the road.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Alabama fared better in home games last season, draining 11.1 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.7 threes per game and a 31.1% three-point percentage in road games.
Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Morehead State
|W 105-73
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/10/2023
|Indiana State
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|South Alabama
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/17/2023
|Mercer
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
