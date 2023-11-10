There is a game between 3A teams in Dothan, AL on Friday, November 10 (starting at 7:00 PM CT), with Houston Academy hosting Alabama Christian Academy.

Alabama Chr. vs. Houston Academy Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Dothan, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Houston County Games This Week

Providence Christian School at Trinity Presbyterian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Montgomery, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Dothan High School at Mary G. Montgomery High School

  • Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Semmes, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Montgomery County Games This Week

Lanier High School at Benjamin Russell High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Alexander City, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Opp High School at Saint James School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Montgomery, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Homewood High School at Pike Road High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Pike Road, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Pleasant Valley High School at Pisgah High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Pisgah, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

West Blocton High School at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Montgomery, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

