Washington County, Alabama has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and info on how to stream them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!

    • Washington County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Notasulga High School at Millry High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Millry, AL
    • Conference: 1A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    The Calhoun High School at Leroy High School

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Leroy, AL
    • Conference: 1A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

