Thursday's game at Mitchell Center has the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0) matching up with the South Alabama Jaguars (1-0) at 8:00 PM (on November 9). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Central Michigan by a score of 67-63, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Jaguars are coming off of a 74-61 victory against Mobile in their most recent game on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Alabama vs. Central Michigan Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Alabama vs. Central Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Central Michigan 67, South Alabama 63

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Alabama Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Jaguars put up 55.3 points per game (336th in college basketball) while allowing 65.7 per contest last season (217th in college basketball). They had a -314 scoring differential and were outscored by 10.4 points per game.

South Alabama posted 53.2 points per game last year in conference matchups, which was 2.1 fewer points per game than its overall average (55.3).

The Jaguars averaged 56.3 points per game in home games last season. On the road, they averaged 55.0 points per contest.

South Alabama gave up 60.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 10.9 fewer points than it allowed when playing on the road (71.6).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.