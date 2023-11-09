Mark Scheifele and Ryan O'Reilly will be two of the most exciting players to watch when the Winnipeg Jets meet the Nashville Predators at Canada Life Centre on Thursday, November 9 at 8:00 PM ET.

Predators vs. Jets Game Information

Predators Players to Watch

Filip Forsberg is a top offensive contributor for his team with 12 points (one per game), as he has totaled two goals and 10 assists in 12 games (playing 18:51 per game).

O'Reilly is a top contributor for Nashville, with 11 total points this season. In 12 games, he has scored seven goals and provided four assists.

This season, Thomas Novak has six goals and four assists, for a season point total of 10.

In the crease, Nashville's Kevin Lankinen is 1-1-0 this season, compiling 72 saves and permitting eight goals (3.0 goals against average) with a .900 save percentage (39th in the league).

Jets Players to Watch

Kyle Connor is one of Winnipeg's leading contributors (12 points), via registered eight goals and four assists.

Scheifele has five goals and seven assists, equaling 12 points (one per game).

Alex Iafallo has 10 points for Winnipeg, via four goals and six assists.

Laurent Brossoit's record is 0-1-1. He has given up seven goals (3.38 goals against average) and recorded 48 saves.

Predators vs. Jets Stat Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 10th 3.42 Goals Scored 2.83 21st 20th 3.33 Goals Allowed 3 14th 10th 32.8 Shots 30.1 20th 7th 27.9 Shots Allowed 30.4 13th 20th 17.78% Power Play % 22.45% 12th 29th 70% Penalty Kill % 69.23% 30th

