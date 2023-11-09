There is high school football competition in Pickens County, Alabama this week, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Pickens County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Phil Campbell High School at Gordo High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Gordo, AL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Pickens County High School at Addison High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Addison, AL
    • Conference: 1A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Aliceville High School at Lexington High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Lexington, AL
    • Conference: 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

