In 3A play on Thursday, November 9, Saint James School will host Opp High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Opp vs. Saint James Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Montgomery, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Montgomery County Games This Week

Lanier High School at Benjamin Russell High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Alexander City, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Providence Christian School at Trinity Presbyterian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Montgomery, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Homewood High School at Pike Road High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Pike Road, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Pleasant Valley High School at Pisgah High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Pisgah, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

West Blocton High School at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Montgomery, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Alabama Christian Academy at Houston Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Dothan, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Covington County Games This Week

Sipsey Valley High School at Andalusia High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Andalusia, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Florala High School at Sweet Water High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Sweet Water, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Southside-Selma High School at Straughn High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Andalusia, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

