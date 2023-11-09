Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Opp High School vs. Saint James School Game - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In 3A play on Thursday, November 9, Saint James School will host Opp High School at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Opp vs. Saint James Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Montgomery County Games This Week
Lanier High School at Benjamin Russell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Alexander City, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence Christian School at Trinity Presbyterian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Homewood High School at Pike Road High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Pike Road, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pleasant Valley High School at Pisgah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Pisgah, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Blocton High School at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alabama Christian Academy at Houston Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Covington County Games This Week
Sipsey Valley High School at Andalusia High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Florala High School at Sweet Water High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Sweet Water, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southside-Selma High School at Straughn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.