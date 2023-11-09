The North Alabama Lions (1-0) square off against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the North Alabama vs. Alabama A&M matchup.

North Alabama vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama

Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Alabama vs. Alabama A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Alabama Moneyline Alabama A&M Moneyline BetMGM North Alabama (-11.5) 144.5 -700 +500 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Alabama (-11.5) 143.5 -700 +470 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Alabama vs. Alabama A&M Betting Trends (2022-23)

North Alabama won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

The Lions and their opponents combined to hit the over 16 out of 27 times last season.

Alabama A&M put together a 12-15-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 13 of the Bulldogs' games last season hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.