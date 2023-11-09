North Alabama vs. Alabama A&M: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 9
The North Alabama Lions (1-0) square off against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the North Alabama vs. Alabama A&M matchup.
North Alabama vs. Alabama A&M Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
North Alabama vs. Alabama A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Alabama Moneyline
|Alabama A&M Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Alabama (-11.5)
|144.5
|-700
|+500
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|North Alabama (-11.5)
|143.5
|-700
|+470
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
North Alabama vs. Alabama A&M Betting Trends (2022-23)
- North Alabama won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.
- The Lions and their opponents combined to hit the over 16 out of 27 times last season.
- Alabama A&M put together a 12-15-0 record against the spread last season.
- A total of 13 of the Bulldogs' games last season hit the over.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.