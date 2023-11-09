If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Morgan County, Alabama, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

    • Morgan County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Etowah High School at West Morgan High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Trinity, AL
    • Conference: 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Vestavia Hills High School at Austin High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Decatur, AL
    • Conference: 7A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Center Point High School at Hartselle High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Hartselle, AL
    • Conference: 6A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Priceville High School at Dora High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: DORA, AL
    • Conference: 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Winterboro High School at Decatur High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Decatur, AL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

