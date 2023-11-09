Mobile County, Alabama has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

Mobile County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mary G. Montgomery High School at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 9

Mobile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

UMS-Wright Preparatory School at Daphne High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 9

Daphne, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Robertsdale High School at Citronelle High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

Citronelle, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Davidson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9

Mobile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Murphy High School at Baker High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9

Mobile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillcrest-Evergreen High School at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9

Mobile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

John Leflore High School at Blount High School