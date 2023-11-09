Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marengo County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Marengo County, Alabama? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marengo County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Carroll High School at Demopolis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Demopolis, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Florala High School at Sweet Water High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Sweet Water, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.