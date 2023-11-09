Support your favorite local high school football team in Madison County, Alabama this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

    • Madison County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Buckhorn High School at Mountain Brook High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Mountain Brook, AL
    • Conference: 6A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mae Jemison High School at Parker High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Birmingham, AL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Bob Jones High School at Hewitt-Trussville High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Trussville, AL
    • Conference: 7A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hoover High School at James Clemens High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Hoover, AL
    • Conference: 7A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Madison Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Madison, AL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Corner High School at Randolph School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Huntsville, AL
    • Conference: 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Oak Grove High School at Westminster Christian Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Huntsville, AL
    • Conference: 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

