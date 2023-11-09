Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Madison County, Alabama this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Madison County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Mae Jemison High School at Parker High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Bob Jones High School at Hewitt-Trussville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Trussville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hoover High School at James Clemens High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Hoover, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Buckhorn High School at Mountain Brook High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Mountain Brook, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Madison Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Madison, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corner High School at Randolph School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Grove High School at Westminster Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
