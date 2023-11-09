If you reside in Lauderdale County, Alabama and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

    • Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Florence High School at Thompson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Alabaster, AL
    • Conference: 7A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Oakman High School at Mars Hill Bible School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Florence, AL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Central High School - Florence at Cherokee County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Centre, AL
    • Conference: 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Fayette County High School at Lauderdale County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Rogersville, AL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Brooks High School at Oneonta High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Oneonta, AL
    • Conference: 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Aliceville High School at Lexington High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Lexington, AL
    • Conference: 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Shoals Christian School at Lynn High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Lynn, AL
    • Conference: 1A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

