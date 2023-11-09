If you reside in Lauderdale County, Alabama and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Alabama This Week

Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Florence High School at Thompson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Alabaster, AL

Alabaster, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakman High School at Mars Hill Bible School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School - Florence at Cherokee County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Centre, AL

Centre, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Fayette County High School at Lauderdale County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Rogersville, AL

Rogersville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Brooks High School at Oneonta High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Oneonta, AL

Oneonta, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Aliceville High School at Lexington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Lexington, AL

Lexington, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Shoals Christian School at Lynn High School