Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Jefferson County, Alabama this week.

    • Jefferson County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Buckhorn High School at Mountain Brook High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Mountain Brook, AL
    • Conference: 6A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mae Jemison High School at Parker High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Birmingham, AL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lawrence County High School at Pleasant Grove High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Pleasant Grove, AL
    • Conference: 5A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Bob Jones High School at Hewitt-Trussville High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Trussville, AL
    • Conference: 7A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Vestavia Hills High School at Austin High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Decatur, AL
    • Conference: 7A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Center Point High School at Hartselle High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Hartselle, AL
    • Conference: 6A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fairfield High Preparatory High School at Russellville High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Russellville, AL
    • Conference: 5A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Theodore High School at Hueytown High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Hueytown, AL
    • Conference: 6A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pinson Valley High School at Muscle Shoals High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Muscle Shoals, AL
    • Conference: 6A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hoover High School at James Clemens High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Hoover, AL
    • Conference: 7A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Homewood High School at Pike Road High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Pike Road, AL
    • Conference: 6A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bessemer City High School at Spanish Fort High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Spanish Fort, AL
    • Conference: 6A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Arab High School at Leeds High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Leeds, AL
    • Conference: 5A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fultondale High School at Deshler High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Tuscumbia, AL
    • Conference: 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mortimer Jordan High School at Fort Payne High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Fort Payne, AL
    • Conference: 6A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cullman High School at Clay-Chalkville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: CUllman, AL
    • Conference: 6A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Oak Grove High School at Westminster Christian Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Huntsville, AL
    • Conference: 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Gardendale High School at Gadsden City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Gadsden, AL
    • Conference: 6A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

