Jalen Johnson and the Atlanta Hawks match up versus the Orlando Magic at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last game, a 126-117 loss versus the Thunder, Johnson tallied 13 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Below, we dig into Johnson's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Jalen Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (+100)

Over 12.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-122)

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 114 points per game last season made the Magic the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Magic allowed 42 rebounds on average last year, seventh in the NBA.

Conceding an average of 25.9 assists last year, the Magic were the 19th-ranked squad in the league.

The Magic allowed 13 made 3-pointers per contest last season, 25th in the NBA in that category.

Jalen Johnson vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2022 12 0 3 2 0 1 0 12/14/2022 19 9 0 1 1 4 0 10/21/2022 12 4 1 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.