Thursday's contest features the Utah Tech Trailblazers (1-0) and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (0-1) clashing at Burns Arena (on November 9) at 9:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-64 win for Utah Tech.

The Gamecocks fell in their most recent game 78-49 against Auburn on Monday.

Jacksonville State vs. Utah Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah

Jacksonville State vs. Utah Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah Tech 68, Jacksonville State 64

Jacksonville State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Gamecocks averaged 62.5 points per game last season (233rd in college basketball) while giving up 57.9 per outing (34th in college basketball). They had a +138 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game.

Jacksonville State scored fewer points in conference action (62.0 per game) than overall (62.5).

The Gamecocks scored more points at home (65.3 per game) than on the road (58.6) last season.

At home, Jacksonville State conceded 56.9 points per game last season. On the road, it allowed 58.6.

