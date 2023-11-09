On Thursday, November 9 at 6:45 PM CT, Lowndes Academy will host Jackson Academy.

Jackson Academy vs. Lowndes Academy Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 9

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT

6:45 PM CT Location: Lowndesboro, AL

Location: Lowndesboro, AL
Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Lowndes County Games This Week

The Calhoun High School at Leroy High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10

Location: Leroy, AL

Leroy, AL Conference: 1A

Conference: 1A
How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Clarke County Games This Week

Vincent Middle-High School at Clarke County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

Location: Grove Hill, AL

Grove Hill, AL Conference: 2A

Conference: 2A
How to Stream: Watch Here

Dadeville High School at Thomasville High School