Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Houston County Today - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Houston County, Alabama, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Houston County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greenville High School at Dothan High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Dothan, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.