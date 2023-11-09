You can wager on player prop bet odds for Trae Young, Franz Wagner and other players on the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic prior to their matchup at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday at Mexico City Arena.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Hawks vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSFL, and BSSE

NBA TV, BSFL, and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico Venue: Mexico City Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hawks vs Magic Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: -149) 10.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: +140)

Young's 21.3 points per game average is 2.2 less than Thursday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.5 less rebounds per game (2.0) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (2.5).

Young's year-long assist average -- 10.0 per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Thursday's assist prop bet value (10.5).

Young has averaged 1.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

Get Young gear at Fanatics!

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: +106) 1.5 (Over: -161)

Dejounte Murray's 21.3-point scoring average is 0.2 less than Thursday's over/under.

He collects 4.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Thursday.

Thursday's assists over/under for Murray (5.5) equals his average on the season.

He has made 1.0 three-pointer per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet total on Thursday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jalen Johnson Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: +100) 7.5 (Over: -122)

Jalen Johnson's 14.5 points per game are 2.0 points more than Thursday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 7.0 -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Thursday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: -161)

Thursday's prop bet for Wagner is 20.5 points, 0.5 fewer than his season average.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his over/under for Thursday's game (4.5).

Wagner averages 2.5 assists, 1.0 less than his over/under on Thursday.

Wagner's 3.0 three-pointers made per game is 1.5 more than his over/under on Thursday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.