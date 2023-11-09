The Atlanta Hawks (4-3) hit the road in Southeast Division action against the Orlando Magic (4-3) on November 9, 2023. This is the first matchup between the teams this season.

Hawks vs. Magic Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico TV: NBA TV

Hawks vs Magic Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).

In games Atlanta shoots better than 46.1% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.

The Hawks are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 11th.

The 122.0 points per game the Hawks put up are 16.6 more points than the Magic give up (105.4).

Atlanta has a 4-3 record when putting up more than 105.4 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks posted 119.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 117.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 2.4 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Atlanta surrendered 117.4 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it allowed 118.9.

The Hawks made 10.7 treys per game with a 34.7% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 1% points worse than they averaged on the road (10.8, 35.7%).

Hawks Injuries