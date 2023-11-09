Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Florence High School vs. Thompson High School Game - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thompson High School will host Florence High School in 7A action on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Florence vs. Thompson Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Alabaster, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Shelby County Games This Week
Vincent Middle-High School at Clarke County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Grove Hill, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shelby County High School at Eufaula High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Eufaula, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wetumpka High School at Helena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Helena, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Lauderdale County Games This Week
Oakman High School at Mars Hill Bible School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School - Florence at Cherokee County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Centre, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fayette County High School at Lauderdale County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Rogersville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brooks High School at Oneonta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Oneonta, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aliceville High School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Lexington, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shoals Christian School at Lynn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Lynn, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
