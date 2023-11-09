Thompson High School will host Florence High School in 7A action on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Florence vs. Thompson Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 9

Thursday, November 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Alabaster, AL

Alabaster, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Shelby County Games This Week

Vincent Middle-High School at Clarke County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Grove Hill, AL

Grove Hill, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Shelby County High School at Eufaula High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Eufaula, AL

Eufaula, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Wetumpka High School at Helena High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Helena, AL

Helena, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Lauderdale County Games This Week

Oakman High School at Mars Hill Bible School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School - Florence at Cherokee County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Centre, AL

Centre, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Fayette County High School at Lauderdale County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Rogersville, AL

Rogersville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Brooks High School at Oneonta High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Oneonta, AL

Oneonta, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Aliceville High School at Lexington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Lexington, AL

Lexington, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Shoals Christian School at Lynn High School