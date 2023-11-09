Thompson High School will host Florence High School in 7A action on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM CT.

Florence vs. Thompson Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Alabaster, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Shelby County Games This Week

Vincent Middle-High School at Clarke County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Grove Hill, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Shelby County High School at Eufaula High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Eufaula, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wetumpka High School at Helena High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Helena, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Lauderdale County Games This Week

Oakman High School at Mars Hill Bible School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Florence, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School - Florence at Cherokee County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Centre, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fayette County High School at Lauderdale County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Rogersville, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Brooks High School at Oneonta High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Oneonta, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Aliceville High School at Lexington High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Lexington, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Shoals Christian School at Lynn High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Lynn, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

