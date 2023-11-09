Should you wager on Filip Forsberg to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Winnipeg Jets meet up on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

In two of 12 games this season, Forsberg has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Jets.

He has one goal on the power play, and also five assists.

He has a 4.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.8 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 40 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.4 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

