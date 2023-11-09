Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Etowah High School vs. West Morgan High School Game - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is a game between 4A teams in Trinity, AL on Thursday, November 9 (starting at 7:00 PM CT), with West Morgan High School hosting Etowah High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Etowah vs. West Morgan Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Trinity, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Morgan County Games This Week
Vestavia Hills High School at Austin High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Decatur, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Center Point High School at Hartselle High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Hartselle, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Priceville High School at Dora High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
- Location: DORA, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winterboro High School at Decatur High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Decatur, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Etowah County Games This Week
Boaz High School at Southside-Gadsden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Southside, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coosa Christian School at Spring Garden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Spring Garden, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West End High School at Fyffe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Fyffe, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gardendale High School at Gadsden City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
