    • Elmore County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Wetumpka High School at Helena High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Helena, AL
    • Conference: 6A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Headland High School at Holtville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Deatsville, AL
    • Conference: 5A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Elmore County High School at Faith Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Mobile, AL
    • Conference: 5A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

