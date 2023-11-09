Dejounte Murray and the Atlanta Hawks take the court versus the Orlando Magic at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Last time out, which was on November 6, Murray posted 29 points and six assists in a 126-117 loss against the Thunder.

In this article we will look at Murray's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-104)

Over 21.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-122)

Over 4.5 (-122) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+106)

Over 5.5 (+106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-161)

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Magic gave up 114 points per game last season, 15th in the league.

The Magic were the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA last year, allowing 42 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Magic gave up 25.9 per game last season, ranking them 19th in the league.

Defensively, the Magic gave up 13 made three-pointers per contest last year, 25th in the NBA.

Dejounte Murray vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2022 38 17 5 3 1 0 2 11/30/2022 39 27 3 6 3 1 2 10/21/2022 40 20 9 9 2 0 4

