High school football action in Covington County, Alabama is on the schedule this week, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.

    • Covington County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Opp High School at Saint James School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Montgomery, AL
    • Conference: 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Sipsey Valley High School at Andalusia High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Andalusia, AL
    • Conference: 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Florala High School at Sweet Water High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Sweet Water, AL
    • Conference: 1A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Southside-Selma High School at Straughn High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Andalusia, AL
    • Conference: 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

