Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Colbert County, Alabama this week. Information on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Alabama This Week

Colbert County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Colbert County High School at Winfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Winfield, AL

Winfield, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Pinson Valley High School at Muscle Shoals High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10

6:45 PM CT on November 10 Location: Muscle Shoals, AL

Muscle Shoals, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Fultondale High School at Deshler High School