Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Colbert County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Colbert County, Alabama this week. Information on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Other Games in Alabama This Week
Colbert County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Colbert County High School at Winfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Winfield, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Pinson Valley High School at Muscle Shoals High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Muscle Shoals, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fultondale High School at Deshler High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
