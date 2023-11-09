Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Central High School - Florence vs. Cherokee County High School Game - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Cherokee County High School will host Central High School - Florence in 4A play on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM CT.
Cen.-Florence vs. Cherokee County Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Centre, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Cherokee County Games This Week
Cedar Bluff School at Wadley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Wadley, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coosa Christian School at Spring Garden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Spring Garden, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Lauderdale County Games This Week
Florence High School at Thompson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Alabaster, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakman High School at Mars Hill Bible School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fayette County High School at Lauderdale County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Rogersville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brooks High School at Oneonta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Oneonta, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aliceville High School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Lexington, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shoals Christian School at Lynn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Lynn, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
