Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Cedar Bluff School vs. Wadley High School Game - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In 1A action on Thursday, November 9, Wadley High School will host Cedar Bluff School at 7:00 PM CT.
Cedar Bluff vs. Wadley Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Wadley, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Randolph County Games This Week
W.S. Neal High School at Randolph County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Wedowee, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Michael Catholic High School at Handley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Roanoke, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Cherokee County Games This Week
Central High School - Florence at Cherokee County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Centre, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coosa Christian School at Spring Garden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Spring Garden, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
