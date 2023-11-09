Bears vs. Panthers Thursday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 10
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Carolina Panthers (1-7) are 3-point underdogs as they enter their matchup on Thursday, November 9, 2023 against the Chicago Bears (2-7). This contest has a listed total of 40.5 points.
Before the Bears play the Panthers, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting trends and insights. Before the Panthers square off against the Bears, prepare for the matchup by checking out their betting insights and trends.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bears vs. Panthers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Chicago Moneyline
|Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bears (-3)
|40.5
|-160
|+135
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Bears (-3)
|40
|-166
|+140
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Chicago vs. Carolina Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bears vs. Panthers Betting Insights
- Chicago's ATS record is 3-5-1 this season.
- Chicago games with a set total have hit the over six times this season (66.7%).
- Carolina has but one win versus the spread this season.
- The Panthers have won once ATS (1-5-1) as a 3-point underdog or greater this season.
- Of eight Carolina games so far this season, three have gone over the total.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.